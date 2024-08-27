© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Commission finalizes recommended changes to state's behavioral and mental health system

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published August 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM MDT
Graphic: Montana news from Montana Public Radio

A state commission charged with rebuilding the state’s behavioral and mental health system has finalized its list of 22 recommendations.

The state Legislature approved a $300 million budget for the commission to improve the mental and behavioral health system.

It came up with five recommendations for the developmental disability system. They range from expanding the number of people on Medicaid that can take advantage of certain services to reopening clinics designed to serve those with disabilities.

The bulk of the recommendations are focused on mental health. They include expanding mobile crisis services statewide, reopening clinics for those in crisis and participating in a federal program that will expand mental health services through private providers.

The state health department estimates all 22 recommendations will cost $103 million. That will pay for implementation and some ongoing costs. Paying for these services long-term will cost about $42 million a year.

The remainder of the commission’s funds will go toward near-term initiatives already approved by Gov. Gianforte and $75 million is set aside for capital projects.

Gianforte could eliminate or modify individual recommendations.
Tags
Montana News Greg GianforteMontana LegislatureMedicaid
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information