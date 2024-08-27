Commission finalizes recommended changes to state's behavioral and mental health system

A state commission charged with rebuilding the state’s behavioral and mental health system has finalized its list of 22 recommendations.

The state Legislature approved a $300 million budget for the commission to improve the mental and behavioral health system.

It came up with five recommendations for the developmental disability system. They range from expanding the number of people on Medicaid that can take advantage of certain services to reopening clinics designed to serve those with disabilities.

The bulk of the recommendations are focused on mental health. They include expanding mobile crisis services statewide, reopening clinics for those in crisis and participating in a federal program that will expand mental health services through private providers.

The state health department estimates all 22 recommendations will cost $103 million. That will pay for implementation and some ongoing costs. Paying for these services long-term will cost about $42 million a year.

The remainder of the commission’s funds will go toward near-term initiatives already approved by Gov. Gianforte and $75 million is set aside for capital projects.

Gianforte could eliminate or modify individual recommendations.