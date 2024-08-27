Body of missing Whitefish man found in Glacier National Park

The body of a Whitefish man who went missing a week ago has been recovered in Glacier National Park.

32-year-old Grant Marcuccio was last seen by his hiking party last Sunday, August 18th.

Marcuccio separated from his friends in the early afternoon to summit McPartland Peak alone.

The group planned to rendezvous later. Marcuccio never made it back.

Glacier officials Monday announced his body was found this weekend by Two Bear Air Search and Rescue. He was found one-third of a mile east of McPartland Peak below the ridgeline between McPartland and Heavens Peak.

According to officials, the cause of death is still under investigation, but traumatic injuries and location of the body all suggest a fall.

Marcuccio’s death is at least the fourth in Glacier National Park this year. Three people drowned in separate incidents earlier this summer.