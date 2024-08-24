Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.
Big Hollow fire burns 3,400 acres, evacuation orders lifted
The Big Hollow fire burning 14 miles west of Grant in Beaverhead County grew to an estimated 3,400 acres over the weekend.
Officials said most of fire's forward progression had been stopped as of Sunday morning but it remained 0% contained.
All evacuation orders have been lifted. The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation asks the public to remain clear of the area.
Officials have not determined a cause of the fire.
Updated: August 25, 2024 at 7:12 PM MDT