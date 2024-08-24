© 2024 MTPR
Big Hollow fire burns 3,400 acres, evacuation orders lifted

Montana Public Radio | By MTPR News
Published August 24, 2024 at 12:28 PM MDT

The Big Hollow fire burning 14 miles west of Grant in Beaverhead County grew to an estimated 3,400 acres over the weekend.

Officials said most of fire's forward progression had been stopped as of Sunday morning but it remained 0% contained.

All evacuation orders have been lifted. The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation asks the public to remain clear of the area.

Officials have not determined a cause of the fire.

Updated: August 25, 2024 at 7:12 PM MDT
