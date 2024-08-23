© 2024 MTPR
Storms knock out power in the Bitterroot and Missoula County

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 23, 2024 at 4:50 PM MDT

Thousands of Bitterroot Valley residents were without power this afternoon following a thunderstorm packing wind gusts unofficially estimated at close to 70 mph.

Ravalli Electric Co-Op estimates at least 7,000 customers were without power from roughly south of Darby, north to the county line near Missoula.

Co-Op officials say there are multiple trees down that have knocked over lines and broken equipment.

Crews are dispatched and working to repair the damage.

A Facebook post from the Ravalli Electric Co-op published Aug. 23, 2024 at 4:39 p.m. shows broken power line poles leaning over a road, with mountains in the background. Text above the photo says: "IMPORTANT NOTICE: There are several power poles down on Hamilton Heights Road. These power lines are connected with our services lines. All REC Members from Hamilton Heights to Wilcox please prepare yourselves for a long term outage. Northwestern Energy and REC crews will be working as quickly and safely as possible to replace these poles but this will be a lot of work and could result in a multiple day outage. We will keep our members updated on our Outage Center on our website as well as our FB page as we receive updates. Thank you!"
Ravalli Electric Co-op
/
Ravalli Electric Co-op
A Facebook post from the Ravalli Electric Co-op published Aug. 23, 2024 at 4:39 p.m. shows broken power line poles leaning over a road. The post's text advises, "All REC Members from Hamilton Heights to Wilcox please prepare yourselves for a long term outage."

Further north, Missoula Electric Co-op estimates the storm knocked out power for more than 800 customers near Seeley Lake. Power for hundreds more also went out in Missoula County.

The storm comes nearly a month to the day of another powerful storm that hit Missoula. City and county officials described that July 24th storm as ‘unprecedented’.
Tags
Montana News weatherRavalli Electric Co-op
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
