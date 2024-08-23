Storms knock out power in the Bitterroot and Missoula County

Thousands of Bitterroot Valley residents were without power this afternoon following a thunderstorm packing wind gusts unofficially estimated at close to 70 mph.

Ravalli Electric Co-Op estimates at least 7,000 customers were without power from roughly south of Darby, north to the county line near Missoula.

Co-Op officials say there are multiple trees down that have knocked over lines and broken equipment.

Crews are dispatched and working to repair the damage.

Ravalli Electric Co-op / Ravalli Electric Co-op A Facebook post from the Ravalli Electric Co-op published Aug. 23, 2024 at 4:39 p.m. shows broken power line poles leaning over a road. The post's text advises, "All REC Members from Hamilton Heights to Wilcox please prepare yourselves for a long term outage."

Further north, Missoula Electric Co-op estimates the storm knocked out power for more than 800 customers near Seeley Lake. Power for hundreds more also went out in Missoula County.

The storm comes nearly a month to the day of another powerful storm that hit Missoula. City and county officials described that July 24th storm as ‘unprecedented’.