© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Butte preserved a mineyard — waste and all — to show the progress on its Superfund cleanup

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published August 23, 2024 at 7:31 PM MDT
Participants in the Citizens Technical Environmental Committee walking tour climb up a large mound of waste rock. The tour showcases how the Butte Hill looked before Superfund cleanup began.
John Hooks
Participants in the Citizens Technical Environmental Committee walking tour climb up a large mound of waste rock. The tour showcases how the Butte Hill looked before Superfund cleanup began.

At a scenic overlook on the top of the Butte Hill, Joe Griffin addresses a crowd. He stands in front of a tall fence that divides cleanup and contamination. Waste will be left here as a reminder of Butte’s past, even as more cleanup continues in the future.

"I mean, this fenceline is a really stark contrast, kind of like day and night," Griffin says.

Outside the fence are grassy hills and aspen. Plants were put in during cleanup of the area in the early 2000’s. Inside the fence shows the landscape without cleanup: an old mine yard full of barren mounds of yellow waste rock piled around tall steel headframes.

Griffin is a leader of the Citizens Technical Environmental Committee. It’s a group that educates the public on the community’s Superfund cleanup.

"When I first moved to Butte in 1990, all of that looked like this stuff in here, looked like the landscape we’re going to be traversing."

Griffin guides the tour through this preserved part of Butte’s mining history.

Participants in the Citizens Technical Environmental Committee walking tour climb up a large mound of waste rock. The tour showcases how the Butte Hill looked before Superfund cleanup began.
John Hooks
Participants in the Citizens Technical Environmental Committee walking tour climb up a large mound of waste rock. The tour showcases how the Butte Hill looked before Superfund cleanup began.

Superfund officials initially planned to clean this area, but local historic preservation groups pushed to keep it as is.

Griffin says the landscape shows the before and after of mining and cleanup.

"I’m sure some people think it’s ludicrous, right? But I guess as a geologist or whatever, I actually kind of find this landscape spectacular, personally."

The tour winds under the headframe of the Diamond copper mine and around mounds of waste rock that give off a subtle rotten egg smell. It culminates on an overlook of the Berkeley Pit and a vast mine waste dump below.

Tour member Bill Foley grew up in the neighborhood right next door.

"We used to sneak into the mine yard from time-to-time as kids you know. This is really cool, this view of the Pit. I’ve never seen this view before," Foley says.

Tour members at the Berkeley Pit overlook. The overlook is not open to the public and only accessible through guided tours.
John Hooks
Tour members at the Berkeley Pit overlook. The overlook is not open to the public and only accessible through guided tours.

The mine yard is not open to the public. Tours can be arranged through CTEC or the Clark Fork Watershed Education Program.
Tags
Montana News EnvironmentButte MontanaSuperfundCitizens Technical Environmental CommitteeJoe GriffinBill Foley
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information