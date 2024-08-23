Abortion access in Montana will be the November ballot

Montanans will vote on abortion access in November. The Secretary of State certified a measure Tuesday evening that would add protections for abortion to the state’s Constitution.

The proposal faced challenges from Montana’s Republican Attorney General and Secretary of State. The latter’s final stamp of approval means the measure has secured a spot on the ballot despite those efforts.

If passed, the measure would create constitutional protections for abortion access up until fetal viability — around 24 weeks. That would enshrine legal precedent that has protected abortion here since 1999.

Supporters collected nearly double the number of signatures needed to advance the proposal.

Montana is the eighth state to qualify an abortion measure for the ballot this fall.