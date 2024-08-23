© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Abortion access in Montana will be the November ballot

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published August 23, 2024 at 5:45 PM MDT

Montanans will vote on abortion access in November. The Secretary of State certified a measure Tuesday evening that would add protections for abortion to the state’s Constitution.

The proposal faced challenges from Montana’s Republican Attorney General and Secretary of State. The latter’s final stamp of approval means the measure has secured a spot on the ballot despite those efforts.

If passed, the measure would create constitutional protections for abortion access up until fetal viability — around 24 weeks. That would enshrine legal precedent that has protected abortion here since 1999.

Supporters collected nearly double the number of signatures needed to advance the proposal.

Montana is the eighth state to qualify an abortion measure for the ballot this fall.

Load More

Tags
Montana News 2024 electionsabortion
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information