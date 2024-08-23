Abortion access in Montana will be the November ballot
Montanans will vote on abortion access in November. The Secretary of State certified a measure Tuesday evening that would add protections for abortion to the state’s Constitution.
The proposal faced challenges from Montana’s Republican Attorney General and Secretary of State. The latter’s final stamp of approval means the measure has secured a spot on the ballot despite those efforts.
If passed, the measure would create constitutional protections for abortion access up until fetal viability — around 24 weeks. That would enshrine legal precedent that has protected abortion here since 1999.
Supporters collected nearly double the number of signatures needed to advance the proposal.
Montana is the eighth state to qualify an abortion measure for the ballot this fall.
-
The Montana Democratic Party is suing the state to remove a Green Party U.S. Senate candidate from the ballot. Democrats argue the Green Party didn’t follow its own rules in appointing Barb, and that he’s actually a Republican.
-
Two measures that could change how Montanans elect their government leaders will appear on November’s ballot. The Montana Secretary of State certified the proposals Thursday.
-
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester was joined by two prominent Montanans for a campaign fundraiser in Missoula on Wednesday. The Democrat is likely to face a razor-thin margin in his race for a fourth term.
-
Missoula County officials this week removed a local infrastructure mill levy request from November’s ballot. Commissioners based the decision on ongoing concerns about Montana’s property tax sticker shock.
-
Montana’s largest electric and gas utility wants to charge customers more. NorthWestern Energy says the cost to generate power is increasing and that means bills need to go up, too. The decision is up to state regulators who, for the second time this month have found major holes in the company’s request.