Fire restrictions lifted across northwestern Montana

State and federal officials are lifting fire restrictions in several northwest Montana counties. The Flathead and Kootenai national forests, Glacier National Park, and areas of Flathead, Lincoln and Sanders counties will no longer be under Stage 1 fire restrictions.

The timing for each piece of land varies. Officials encourage everyone to make sure restrictions are lifted before lighting a campfire.

Despite recent rains, fire danger remains high to very high in many areas. Officials encourage everyone to recreate responsibly and make sure any flame or heat source is cold to the touch before leaving it unattended.