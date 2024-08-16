© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Fire restrictions lifted across northwestern Montana

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published August 16, 2024 at 6:47 PM MDT

State and federal officials are lifting fire restrictions in several northwest Montana counties. The Flathead and Kootenai national forests, Glacier National Park, and areas of Flathead, Lincoln and Sanders counties will no longer be under Stage 1 fire restrictions.

The timing for each piece of land varies. Officials encourage everyone to make sure restrictions are lifted before lighting a campfire.

Despite recent rains, fire danger remains high to very high in many areas. Officials encourage everyone to recreate responsibly and make sure any flame or heat source is cold to the touch before leaving it unattended.
Tags
Montana News wildfire
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information