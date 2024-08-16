© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Environmental coalitions to sue over protected status of pygmy rabbits

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published August 16, 2024 at 6:41 PM MDT

A coalition of environmental groups plan to sue over an impending decision to list pygmy rabbits under the Endangered Species Act.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Wild Earth Guardians and Western Watersheds Project petitioned the US Fish and Wildlife Service last year to place the species under federal protections. The agency was supposed to make a decision in March, but has not.

Pygmy rabbits are the smallest rabbit species in the world, and live in sagebrush ecosystems across the Western US. They are threatened by habitat loss, fossil fuel extraction and grazing, as well as a lethal disease spreading across much of their range.

The formal notice, filed this week, gives Fish and Wildlife Service 60 days to respond before litigation begins.
Tags
Montana News Center For Biological DiversityWild Earth GuardiansWestern Watersheds ProjectU.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information