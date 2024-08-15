© 2024 MTPR
FAFSA delayed for the second year in a row

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published August 15, 2024 at 1:38 PM MDT
A graph charting Montana's rate of FAFSA completion compared to the national average through June 14th, 2024.
The federal education department says college students will have to wait to hear if they’re eligible for student loans for the second year running. At least one Montana university is still working through the backlog from this year’s application.

Leslie Webb manages student enrollment at the University of Montana. She says worries about the delay of next year’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, will have to wait.

“I’m not even focused on next year,” Webb told MTPR. “I’m focused on today, helping students and their family members fill out this year’s FAFSA.”

Webb says last year’s landslide of technical errors and federal delays hampered universities’ efforts to connect students with crucial loans. Data from the National College Attainment Network show nearly 12% fewer high school seniors in Montana completed the FAFSA this year compared to last.

The FAFSA for the 2025-26 school year is set to open on December 1. That’s two months behind the application’s usual opening date.

The Department of Education says the delay this year is purposeful. It plans to work through software bugs in advance to improve the application’s launch.

Webb says UM plans to be in regular communication with students to help them navigate the loan application process.
Tags
Montana News FAFSAUniversity of MontanaU.S. Department of Education
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
