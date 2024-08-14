Providence Montana to open new health care facility in Missoula

One of the state’s largest health networks plans to open a new health care facility next year in Missoula. The addition is Providence Montana’s response to an increasing population and demand for care.

The new Providence Southgate Health Center will move into Missoula’s former Bed, Bath & Beyond near Southgate Mall. The 20,000 square foot facility will feature urgent and primary care clinics as well as the Providence Heart Institute general cardiology clinic. It will also house radiology and lab services.

The company says the $18 million project has been in the works for two years and is intended to improve access to health care due to rapid population growth in Missoula and Ravalli Counties.

A Providence spokesperson tells MTPR there’s currently a shortage of 14 to 20 primary care physicians in both counties.

The health center is on track to open next summer.