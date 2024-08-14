© 2024 MTPR
Providence Montana to open new health care facility in Missoula

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 14, 2024 at 7:08 PM MDT
St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.
Josh Burnham
/
Montana Public Radio
St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

One of the state’s largest health networks plans to open a new health care facility next year in Missoula. The addition is Providence Montana’s response to an increasing population and demand for care.

The new Providence Southgate Health Center will move into Missoula’s former Bed, Bath & Beyond near Southgate Mall. The 20,000 square foot facility will feature urgent and primary care clinics as well as the Providence Heart Institute general cardiology clinic. It will also house radiology and lab services.

The company says the $18 million project has been in the works for two years and is intended to improve access to health care due to rapid population growth in Missoula and Ravalli Counties.

A Providence spokesperson tells MTPR there’s currently a shortage of 14 to 20 primary care physicians in both counties.

The health center is on track to open next summer.
Montana News Health careProvidence MontanaMissoula Montana
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
