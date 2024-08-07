© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The City of Missoula offers to pick up residential tree debris left by July thunderstorm

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 7, 2024 at 2:21 PM MDT
Downed trees near Big Sky High School in Missoula following a severe thunderstorm in the Missoula area. The storm knocked out power to thousands of people in the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys.
Austin Amestoy
Downed trees near Big Sky High School in Missoula following a severe thunderstorm in the Missoula area. The storm knocked out power to thousands of people in the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys.

Crews continue picking up the pieces two weeks after a severe thunderstorm slammed into Missoula and surrounding communities. The City of Missoula is now offering to pick up residential tree debris.

Piles of tree debris still litter yards in almost every Missoula neighborhood. Hurricane force winds the evening of July 24th toppled power lines and flattened or damaged trees that stood for generations.

Experts estimate at least 80% of city trees sustained some type of damage.

In the days immediately following the storm, county and city crews focused their clean-up efforts on public rights-of-way, including streets, sidewalks and alleys. At that time officials said they did not have the capacity to remove debris from private property.

That changed this week. Nick Holloway, of Missoula County’s Office of Emergency Management says local government crews now have more leeway to help out residents.

“It’s really the evolution of a disaster like this,” Holloway said.

Crews will move through all of Missoula’s neighborhoods over the next four to six weeks. Planned pickup areas will be posted every Friday at the county’s website missoula.co/storm.

“We needed as much help as we could get early on, and we did not intend to haul private debris off residential properties until we had a better assessment of just how much debris there was and how much help was needed with that,” Holloway said.

It’s unclear what the clean up effort will cost. Following local disaster declaration requests, Governor Greg Ginaforte issued a state disaster declaration for Missoula and Mineral counties.

That means the state will spend money from the general fund to help the area get back on its feet.
Tags
Montana News City of MissoulaNick HollowayMissoula Office of Emergency ManagementGreg Gianforte
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information