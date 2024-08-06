Grouse Fire grows; fire crews work to widen Johnson fire fuel lines
The Johnson fire is burning at 270 acres on the Bitterroot National Forest and remains at 0% containment. There are currently 80 people working to contain the fire, with a primary goal of widening fuel lines between the fire and the Springer Memorial Community located 2 miles from the fire.
Residents living in the following areas are under an evacuation warning. That means residents should be prepared to leave at any moment should fire conditions change
- Little East Fork to Teepee Creek-- including;
- Springer Memorial
- Bonanza
- Needle Creek
The Grouse fire hit 3,006 acres as of the most recent report. There are currently over 250 people working to contain the fire, which remains at 0% containment. Yesterday’s gusty winds and low humidity meant that fire behavior was active. More dry conditions and gusty winds are expected today, and active fire behavior is expected to continue.
There are currently no evacuations issued in relation to the Grouse fire.
The Black Mountain fire burning 6 miles northwest of Lincoln has reached 180 acres. The fire is 30% contained. There are 226 people working to contain the blaze.
Residents living in the following areas are under an evacuation warning. That means residents should be prepared to leave at any moment should fire conditions change.
- North of Lone Point Dr. and Tamarack
- North of Lincoln Gulch/Morris Dr.
- North of the intersection of Beaver Creek Rd. and Stonewall Creek-- including all feeder roads north of that intersection
The Miller Peak fire burning south of Missoula has been 73% contained as of August 5th. The fire reached 2,724 acres as of the most recent update. Fire crews are attending to any areas of residual heat.
All evacuation warnings related to the Miller Peak fire have been lifted.