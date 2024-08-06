Grouse Fire grows; fire crews work to widen Johnson fire fuel lines

The Johnson fire is burning at 270 acres on the Bitterroot National Forest and remains at 0% containment. There are currently 80 people working to contain the fire, with a primary goal of widening fuel lines between the fire and the Springer Memorial Community located 2 miles from the fire.

A map of the Johnson fire as of August 6, 2024. The map shows the fire's perimeter as well as the area surrounding it.

Residents living in the following areas are under an evacuation warning. That means residents should be prepared to leave at any moment should fire conditions change



Little East Fork to Teepee Creek-- including;

Springer Memorial Bonanza Needle Creek



InciWeb A map depicting the burn area of the Grouse Fire as of Aug. 5.

The Grouse fire hit 3,006 acres as of the most recent report. There are currently over 250 people working to contain the fire, which remains at 0% containment. Yesterday’s gusty winds and low humidity meant that fire behavior was active. More dry conditions and gusty winds are expected today, and active fire behavior is expected to continue.

There are currently no evacuations issued in relation to the Grouse fire.

InciWeb A map depicting the burn area of the Black Mountain Fire as of Aug. 4.

The Black Mountain fire burning 6 miles northwest of Lincoln has reached 180 acres. The fire is 30% contained. There are 226 people working to contain the blaze.

Residents living in the following areas are under an evacuation warning. That means residents should be prepared to leave at any moment should fire conditions change.



North of Lone Point Dr. and Tamarack

North of Lincoln Gulch/Morris Dr.

North of the intersection of Beaver Creek Rd. and Stonewall Creek-- including all feeder roads north of that intersection

InciWeb A map depicting the burn area and containment lines of the Miller Peak Fire as of Aug. 5.

The Miller Peak fire burning south of Missoula has been 73% contained as of August 5th. The fire reached 2,724 acres as of the most recent update. Fire crews are attending to any areas of residual heat.

All evacuation warnings related to the Miller Peak fire have been lifted.

