Montana to distribute final round of property tax rebates

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 5, 2024 at 3:03 PM MDT
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks logo on the side of a department truck.

Montana’s second and final round of property tax rebates is just around the corner. Eligible taxpayers could be in line for a rebate of up to $675 on a primary residence.

To qualify, one must have owned and lived in a Montana address for at least seven months of last year and paid the property taxes there.

Montanans must apply for the rebate between August 15th and October 1st.

According to the Montana Department of Revenue, the fastest way to apply for the rebate passed by the 2023 Legislature is online at getmyrebate.mt.gov.

Homeowners across Montana last year saw their property values soar by as much as 40% following reappraisal. That led to a substantial increase in property tax bills.

According to the Montana Department of Revenue, last year’s first round of rebates returned over $120-million dollars to state taxpayers.
Montana News Montana Department of Revenueproperty tax rebates
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O'Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
