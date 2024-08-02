© 2024 MTPR
Environment
Wildlife officials relocate Glacier-area grizzlies to encourage genetic exchange — and delisting

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published August 2, 2024 at 5:07 PM MDT
A young grizzly bear exits a bear trap in Wyoming, July 30, 2024. The bear was captured in northwest Montana and relocated in the hope it will breed with Yellowstone-area grizzlies.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks
A young grizzly bear exits a bear trap in Wyoming, July 30, 2024. The bear was captured in northwest Montana and relocated in the hope it will breed with Yellowstone-area grizzlies.

Wildlife officials in Montana and Wyoming are shipping bears across ecosystems in an attempt to meet court-imposed conditions to delist their grizzly populations and take over management from the federal government.

A federal court in 2019 ruled Yellowstone’s grizzlies could not be delisted until they achieved reliable genetic exchange with bears in and around Glacier National Park.

Scientists say roaming grizzlies are only a few years away from connecting the ecosystems themselves. But Montana, Idaho and Wyoming are not waiting. The three states signed an agreement this year promising to transfer at least one bear per generation from Glacier down to Yellowstone.

The first transfers this week relocated one young male and one young female. In a statement, Gov. Greg Gianforte said the transfer demonstrated the states’ commitment to grizzly conservation and called on the federal government to delist their populations.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is reviewing the endangered status of grizzly bears, and says it expects to have a decision by January 2025.

Grizzly bear historic and current range.
Timeline: A History Of Grizzly Bear Recovery In The Lower 48 States
At their peak, grizzly bears numbered more than 50,000 in the Lower 48. They roamed from the West Coast to the Great Plains, from northern Alaska to…
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
