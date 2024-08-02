Former Gov. Judy Martz honored with a statue in state Capitol

A new statue has joined a collection of other Montana political giants in the state capitol in Helena The state’s first woman elected governor now stands outside her former office.

Visitors wandering the capitol’s halls have a new feature to see – a nine-foot-tall, bronze likeness of former Gov. Judy Martz. The statue, depicting a smiling Martz with one hand over her heart and another outstretched in a welcoming gesture, was installed this week just outside the governor’s office.

“She was very welcoming. I don’t think she ever turned down anybody in her office that they wanted to come into her office and talk,” said Dave Galt.

Galt, a former director of the state transportation department under Martz, was on the committee charged with fundraising and planning for the statue. State lawmakers passed legislation in 2019 to authorize it.

Martz’s statue joins the likes of former U.S. Sen. Mike Mansfield with his wife Maureen and the country’s first woman elected to Congress, Jeanette Rankin of Missoula.

Elected governor in 2001, Martz had previously served as the state’s first female lieutenant governor under former Gov. Marc Racicot.

Racicot spoke about Martz alongside the state’s current leaders and Martz’s family at an unveiling earlier this week.

“She was an extraordinary woman and leader by any measure,” said Racicot.

Martz was born to a ranching family in Big Timber in 1943. Before entering politics, Martz once held the titles of Miss Rodeo Montana and Olympian. She competed as a speed skater in the 1964 Winter Olympics.

Martz and her husband had two children. She died in 2017 at age 74.