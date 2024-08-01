Officials order a full fishing closure on a section of Big Hole River

Montana wildlife officials have ordered a full fishing closure on a portion of the Big Hole River, beginning Friday, August 2.

The full closure affects an 18 mile stretch of the river– from the Notch Bottom fishing access near Twin Bridges to the confluence with the Jefferson River. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks says the closure is due to low water flows.

The rest of the Big Hole remains closed to fishing between 2pm and midnight. Restrictions will remain in place until conditions improve.