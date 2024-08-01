© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officials order a full fishing closure on a section of Big Hole River

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published August 1, 2024 at 6:38 PM MDT
Graphic: Montana news from Montana Public Radio

Montana wildlife officials have ordered a full fishing closure on a portion of the Big Hole River, beginning Friday, August 2.

The full closure affects an 18 mile stretch of the river– from the Notch Bottom fishing access near Twin Bridges to the confluence with the Jefferson River. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks says the closure is due to low water flows.

The rest of the Big Hole remains closed to fishing between 2pm and midnight. Restrictions will remain in place until conditions improve.
Tags
Montana News Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information