Montana to spend up to a million dollars on a rental rates study

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published August 1, 2024 at 6:32 PM MDT
Graphic: Montana news from Montana Public Radio

Montana will spend up to a million dollars to study rental rates around the state.

Montana officials hope the study will increase the base level of rental assistance low income residents are eligible to receive from the federal government.

The Montana Department of Commerce estimates nearly30,000 Montanans are “severely cost burdened” by housing. Meaning they have to spend between 30-50% of their income on rent.

The Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development operates a voucher program that provides rental assistance. But some say it’s leaving folks short by hundreds of dollars a month. The state housing authority says less than half of Montanas who receive vouchers are able to secure housing.

The study was recommended by the state Housing Task Force and Montana Behavioral Health Commission. It was approved Wednesday by Governor Greg Gianforte. The statewide study will build on a pilot study underway in the Helena area.
Montana News Montana Department of CommerceGreg Gianforte
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
