© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Kids Online Safety Act earns bipartisan support

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published August 1, 2024 at 1:52 PM MDT
Graphic: Montana news from Montana Public Radio

The U.S. Senate this week advanced a pair of bills to protect minors online with a rare show of strong bipartisan support.

Montana’s Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester both voted for the package. Daines introduced similar legislation in 2015 and said in a statement it’s time to ensure that parents and their children “have the tools they need to keep safe while online," said Daines.

Tester said he supported the bills “to hold Big Tech accountable for exploiting and harming children for profit," said Tester. The proposals will next move to the U.S. House for consideration.

The legislation would require social media companies to create dedicated pages to report harmful material, ban targeted advertising to users under 17 and allow parents to control some features, like whether a user’s account allows autoplay of videos.

The American Civil Liberties Union opposed the legislation, saying some definitions are too broad and could lead to censorship.

Congressman Ryan Zinke declined to comment until the bill is before the House. Congressman Matt Rosendale did not respond to a request for comment.

Tags
Montana News Steve DainesJon TesterAmerican Civil Liberties UnionRyan ZinkeMatt Rosendale
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information