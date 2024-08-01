© 2024 MTPR
Feds delay decision on delisting grizzlies

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published August 1, 2024 at 1:55 PM MDT
File photo. Grizzly bear track.
Jim Peaco
/
National Park Service
File photo: Grizzly bear track.

Federal wildlife officials will delay an anticipated decision on the protected status of grizzly bears until next year.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service was expected to announce a decision by the end of July on whether or not to remove grizzly bears around Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks from the Endangered Species List.
That decision has now been pushed back to January 2025. In court documents filed last week, an agency director said the delay was due to ongoing litigation with the state of Idaho.

Montana and Wyoming in 2023 petitioned for delisting of specific grizzly populations around Glacier and Yellowstone. Idaho’s challenge demands a review of protections for bears across the entire contiguous US.

A spokesperson for the US Fish and Wildlife Service told MTPR the delay was intended to give the agency time to ensure consistency in its findings across the three petitions. The Service now says it expects to release simultaneous decisions on each of the petitions no later than January 31, 2025.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
