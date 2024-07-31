© 2024 MTPR
Colstrip plant back up and running after a week and a half of being offline

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published July 31, 2024 at 12:10 PM MDT
Coal fired power plant in Colstrip
Kayla Desroches/Yellowstone Public Radio
Coal fired power plant in Colstrip

The state’s largest energy utility lost a main source of power generation last week, during a multi-week heatwave. The Colstrip plant is back up and running, as temperatures are forecasted to rise again.

Colstrip Units 3 and 4 came back online on Saturday. Unit 3 had been down for 10 days to address a maintenance issue. Unit 4 was offline for four days, also for an unknown maintenance issue, as MTPR previously reported.

NorthWestern spokesperson Jo Dee Black said the maintenance issues that shut down both units were “separate” and “an unfortunate coincidence”. Coal-fired power makes up almost 27% of the utility's energy portfolio.

When NorthWestern is unable to generate enough power to meet demands, it can purchase energy on the open market. That energy can be more expensive and costs are passed on to consumers. Reports this fall will show how much the utility spent on the open market.

Many areas in the state are expected to see temperatures climb back into the triple digits this weekend. When asked about concerns for Colstrip being affected by extreme heat, Black wrote that the plant has been able to serve customers when needed, 95% of the time.
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
