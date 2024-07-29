Missoula cleanup far from over after 'unprecedented' storm

Cleanup of last week’s windstorm in Missoula could take months. Missoula city and county officials say more than a thousand trees were downed.

City and county officials said last week’s storm was an unprecedented disaster.

Eighty mile an hour winds downed power lines and trees across Missoula County. As of Monday afternoon NorthWestern Energy reported around 100 customers remaining without power, down from the nearly 40 thousand reported Friday. There have been no reported deaths from the storm.

Ellis Juhlin Missoula Fire Chief Gordy Hughes at a press briefing on last week’s storm.

The city estimates more than a thousand trees on public property were lost There isn’t a total yet for the number of trees down on private property. Fire Department Chief Gordy Hughes cautioned that standing trees can still be hazardous.

“The next wind event could certainly pose a, large risk to the community at large. Look up, folks. If you're by a tree, make sure that you're safe and where you park your vehicles,” said Hughes.

Hughes said the city is inundated with debris clean up. He asked the public to be careful with how they approach clean-ups at home, especially with gas-powered chainsaws that could cause sparks in dry grass and start fires.

The city, county and state have all declared some form of disaster or emergency in response to the storm. The city is assessing damage to determine if it’s appropriate to request a federal disaster declaration.

The most up to date information on the storm and response can be found hereor by calling 406 258 4636. People looking to offer help can find opportunities at Volunteer Missoula

