MTPR's broadcast and stream have been affected by power outages and may be offline intermittently
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Existing wildfires maintain containment; Authorities respond to new fires sparked

Montana Public Radio | By Elinor Smith
Published July 26, 2024 at 1:57 PM MDT
Map of the Miller Peak fire as of July 26th.
Map of the Miller Peak fire as of July 26th.

Miller Peak:

The Miller Peak fire burning on the Lolo National Forest remains at 25% containment and 2,660 acres. Fire crews are continuing mop-up efforts as of most recent reports, and have been able to maintain the fire’s containment after the major storm that blew through Missoula Wednesday night.

Butler Creek:
The Butler Creek fire burning at 307 acres north of Missoula is 90% contained as of Friday morning. The Montana Department of Natural Resources Incident Management Team working to contain the fire has released their last report, and management of the fire has been transitioned to a smaller type 4 organization.

Blacktail Canyon:
The Blacktail Canyon fire burning 80 acres southeast of Butte has been 50% contained as of Friday morning. The evacuation warning issued by Butte Silver-Bow Law Enforcement has been rescinded, but the public is still encouraged to stay away from recreation sites near the fire like the Continental Divide Trail and the Silver Bow Archery Range in Thompson Park. Previously constructed firelines have been held, and 152 people are currently working to contain the blaze.

Horse Gulch:
The Horse Gulch Fire burning at over 15,000 acres near Helena has maintained 95% containment.

Haymaker Fire:
The lighting-caused Haymaker fire is burning 15 acres 6 miles southeast of Polson in the Mission Mountains. The Flathead Hotshots are responding to the blaze, and there are no closures or structures threatened by this fire.

Fraser:
The Fraser fire reported in the Rattlesnake Recreation Area Thursday was determined to be smaller than previously anticipated and was burning at .8 acres. The fire has been 100% contained as of most recent reports.

Deer Hollow:
The Deer Hollow fire burning 12 acres south of Darby was reported Thursday. Firefighters are attending to the blaze.

Bass Creek:
The Bass Creek fire burning 5 acres west of Florence was spotted Thursday. Ground crews were en route to the fire as of most recent reports.
