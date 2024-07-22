Butler Creek evacuation orders, warning

The Missoula County Sheriff has ordered an evacuation in the Butler Creek area due to a nearby wildfire.

House numbers within the evacuation zone can be determined here:

https://mcgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/basic/index.html?appid=2dced151479a4a5f8f9b695b0929d72e

The evacuation order is for residents with street access off Buffalo Speedway, including Kit Lane, Karamu Lane, Patinella Court and Brown Tine Drive. The order also includes all of Lavelle Creek and residents on the west side of Butler Creek Road. The evacuation order was given around 6am.

An evacuation warning has been issued for residents on the east side of Butler Creek road.

The Missoula County Sheriff's office is posting updates on its Facebook page.