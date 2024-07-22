© 2024 MTPR
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Butler Creek evacuation orders, warning

Montana Public Radio | By Corin Cates-Carney
Published July 22, 2024 at 6:59 AM MDT

The Missoula County Sheriff has ordered an evacuation in the Butler Creek area due to a nearby wildfire.

House numbers within the evacuation zone can be determined here:

https://mcgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/basic/index.html?appid=2dced151479a4a5f8f9b695b0929d72e

The evacuation order is for residents with street access off Buffalo Speedway, including Kit Lane, Karamu Lane, Patinella Court and Brown Tine Drive. The order also includes all of Lavelle Creek and residents on the west side of Butler Creek Road. The evacuation order was given around 6am.

An evacuation warning has been issued for residents on the east side of Butler Creek road.

The Missoula County Sheriff's office is posting updates on its Facebook page.

