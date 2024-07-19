© 2024 MTPR
FEMA offers assistance to Montana counties affected by late season winter storm

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published July 19, 2024 at 6:41 PM MDT

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering assistance to several central Montana counties after a severe winter storm and flooding swept through the area in early May.

The money will be available to state, tribal, and local governments and some nonprofits to repair or replace buildings damaged in the storm.

The affected areas stretch across Blaine, Chouteau, Fergus, Hill, Judith Basin, Petroleum, Pondera, Teton, Toole and Wheatland counties – and the Rocky Boy's and Fort Belknap reservations.

The government will offer funding for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
