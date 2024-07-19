Columbia falls man hospitalized after being charged by a grizzly bear

A man in Flathead County was hospitalized Thursday evening after being charged by a grizzly bear.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks reports a 72-year old man was picking huckleberries north of Colombia Falls when he was surprised and charged by an adult female. The man shot and killed the grizzly with a handgun. The agency did not release the man’s name or the extent of his injuries.

FWP is working to determine if the grizzly had cubs. Officials encourage everyone to carry bear spray in bear country, to travel in groups whenever possible, and make noise to alert bears to your presence.