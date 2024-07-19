© 2024 MTPR
Columbia falls man hospitalized after being charged by a grizzly bear

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published July 19, 2024 at 7:46 PM MDT
Closeup of a grizzly bear
iStock
Grizzly bear

A man in Flathead County was hospitalized Thursday evening after being charged by a grizzly bear.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks reports a 72-year old man was picking huckleberries north of Colombia Falls when he was surprised and charged by an adult female. The man shot and killed the grizzly with a handgun. The agency did not release the man’s name or the extent of his injuries.

FWP is working to determine if the grizzly had cubs. Officials encourage everyone to carry bear spray in bear country, to travel in groups whenever possible, and make noise to alert bears to your presence.
Montana News Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
