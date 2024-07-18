Horse Gulch Fire 32% contained; Miller Peak Fire draws more responders

Horse Gulch Fire — 5 miles south of York

The Horse Gulch Fire burning north of Canyon Ferry Reservoir remained at 14,250 acres as of Thursday morning. Managers said they kept control of existing lines on the fire’s perimeter to limit its growth. The fire is 32% contained.

Winds are expected to shift over the coming days to improve firefighting conditions. Officials are working to protect structures near the fire’s perimeter.

InciWeb A map depicting the Horse Gulch Fire's perimeter as of the morning of July 18.

The following areas are still under an evacuation warning, meaning residents should be prepared to evacuate if fire conditions change:

Jimtown Road to the town of York

York to Vigilante Campground

Jimtown Road to Hellgate Gulch Road, north and south of Canyon Ferry Road

Managers say no structures have been lost at last report. Fire danger on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is “very high,” meaning fires will start easily from most causes and grow rapidly.

InciWeb A map depicting the perimeter of the Miller Peak Fire as of the morning of July 18.

Miller Peak Fire — 8 miles southeast of Missoula

The number of personnel working the Miller Preek Fire southeast of Missoula swelled to more than 350 as of Thursday morning. That includes 12 engines, 3 helicopters and 10 hand crews. The fire is burning an estimated 2,035 acres and remains at 0% containment.

Evacuation warnings remain in place for the following areas:

14380 Upper Miller Creek Road to the junction of the West Fork Schwartz Creek Road

The junction of the West Fork Schwartz Creek Road to 7018 West Fork Schwartz Creek Road

Difficult topography and gusty winds continue to drive the fire, which is located on the Lolo National Forest. The forest raised its fire danger to “extreme” this week, which means all fires start quickly and grow rapidly.