Three people have died in the last 12 days at the Cascade County Detention Center

Three people in custody at the Cascade County Detention Center died over a 12-day span, according to the county sheriff.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter shared the news in a video posted to Facebook on Tuesday. He said two inmates appear to have died by suicide and one of a drug overdose.

Slaughter called the deaths “troubling.” He said the Cascade County Detention Center “isn’t equipped” to provide sufficient help to people with mental health conditions.

“I obviously don’t want mentally ill people coming to the jail. I don’t think that’s an appropriate place for them. However, depending on the severity of their crime or crimes, sometimes they have to — they still have to be held accountable,” Slaughter said. “But, we need to be doing a better job to do more for them,” said Slaughter.

The Lewis and Clark County coroner’s office is investigating the cause of the deaths. Sgt. Patrick McDuffie confirmed to MTPR that 58-year-old Leon Laverdure died by suicide on June 29. Julius Lowe, 28, died on July 5, and 51-year-old Andrew Swager died on July 10. McDuffie says the office is awaiting autopsy and toxicology reports for Lowe and Swager to verify cause of death.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said state criminal investigators are looking into the deaths as well. Slaughter said the county is awaiting word on a $3 million grant that could help the jail’s mental health support systems.

If you or someone you know in crisis, call or text 988.