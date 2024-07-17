© 2024 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Feds weigh removing endangered species protections from grizzlies 

Montana Public Radio | By Elinor Smith
Published July 17, 2024 at 5:21 PM MDT
A grizzly bear sow and cub in Yellowstone National Park.
Jim Peaco
/
National Park Service
A grizzly bear sow and cub in Yellowstone National Park.

The federal government is expected to decide later this month whether to remove federal protections from some grizzly bear populations. The decision comes after years of legal debate about Endangered Species Act protections for the bears.

A U.S. Representative from Wyoming last week pushed the federal Fish and Wildlife Service about their timeline for making a delisting decision.

Representative Harriet Hageman argued the agency was taking too long and asked deputy director Stephen Guertin for an update.

“When are you going to finish it?” said Hageman.

“We are planning to publish a 12-month finding by the end of this month, Congresswoman,” said Guertin

Montana, Wyoming and Idaho have all petitioned to varying degrees to end federal protections for grizzlies. The states argue bear populations have met recovery goals and are ready for delisting. The federal government is considering requests to delist bears in the Northern Continental Divide and Greater Yellowstone Ecosystems.

The three states have signed an interstate grizzly management plan to manage the bruins moving forward should they be delisted.

Two previous attempts to delist bears in and around Yellowstone have been blocked in court.

Grizzly bear historic and current range.
Elinor Smith
Elinor is a reporter and the host of evening news on Montana Public Radio.
