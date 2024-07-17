Feds weigh removing endangered species protections from grizzlies
The federal government is expected to decide later this month whether to remove federal protections from some grizzly bear populations. The decision comes after years of legal debate about Endangered Species Act protections for the bears.
A U.S. Representative from Wyoming last week pushed the federal Fish and Wildlife Service about their timeline for making a delisting decision.
Representative Harriet Hageman argued the agency was taking too long and asked deputy director Stephen Guertin for an update.
“When are you going to finish it?” said Hageman.
“We are planning to publish a 12-month finding by the end of this month, Congresswoman,” said Guertin
Montana, Wyoming and Idaho have all petitioned to varying degrees to end federal protections for grizzlies. The states argue bear populations have met recovery goals and are ready for delisting. The federal government is considering requests to delist bears in the Northern Continental Divide and Greater Yellowstone Ecosystems.
The three states have signed an interstate grizzly management plan to manage the bruins moving forward should they be delisted.
Two previous attempts to delist bears in and around Yellowstone have been blocked in court.
-
A federal district court has found that agencies did not fully consider the impact roads have on wildlife when drafting management plans for the Flathead National Forest.
-
Highway 93 is a major thoroughfare for the region that runs right through the heart of the Flathead Reservation. One section of the road is the deadliest strip of highway for grizzly bears anywhere in northwest Montana.
-
A female grizzly bear with a new cub was shot and killed by an antler hunter near Wolf Creek in Lewis and Clark County late last month, Montana FWP says.
-
The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld much of a decision to temporarily shorten Montana’s wolf trapping and snaring seasons to protect grizzly bears.
-
President Biden nominates a CSKT attorney to fill a federal judgeship; Federal regulators enact new air quality standards for coal-fired power plants; Feds finalize a plan to re-establish grizzly bears in the Northern Cascades in Washington.