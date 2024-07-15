© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic showing individuals reading a paper, listening to the radio, watching video, using a computer and using a phone.
Survey: How do you get your news and entertainment?
Tell us how you use the radio, along with social media, smartphones, tablets, streaming and the web to stay connected to entertainment, news and updates from MTPR and other sources. Whether you use all these things or none, your response is helpful.
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

State to reimburse private education expenses for some families of students with disabilities

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published July 15, 2024 at 4:48 PM MDT

Some families of students with disabilities in Montana may be reimbursed by the state for private education expenses following a district court ruling this week.

Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike Menahan declined to temporarily stop the reimbursement program from going into effect. It’s part of a 2023 law supported by Republican legislators and school choice advocates that allows parents of children with disabilities to apply for an “education savings account.”

The program works like this: qualified parents ask the state education department to be reimbursed for private educational expenses. Those can include things like tutoring, online programs or private school tuition. Parents could be reimbursed up to $8,000 annually, and the money would come directly from their local school district.

Republican lawmakers last year pitched the program as a way to provide educational flexibility for students with disabilities.

Public education and disability rights advocates sued to stop the program. They argued students who participated would not be guaranteed a quality education, which Montana’s constitution requires.

Judge Menahan in his ruling said the plaintiffs didn’t prove an immediate harm needed to temporarily block the law. A final decision on its constitutionality will come later.
Tags
Montana News EducationMike MenahanMontana Politics
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information