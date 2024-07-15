Missoula County imposes a moratorium on new marijuana dispensary licenses

More than two years after recreational marijuana sales began in Montana, state and local officials are exploring ways to halt the opening of new dispensaries.

Missoula City Council has imposed a two-year moratorium on new dispensary licenses within city limits. State lawmakers are drafting similar legislation for a state-wide cap.

Missoula council member Gwen Jones, who spearheaded the local effort, said the moratorium was in response to rising youth marijuana use since recreational sales began in January 2022.

“The health department was tracking the statistics coming in, and we’ve seen a big impact on folks under the age of 21,” said Jones

It is illegal for people under 21 to buy or use recreational marijuana in Montana, but health department officials told council members youth cannabis use and hospitalizations rose since 2022.

Conversations are also happening in the Legislature, where the Interim Economic Affairs Committee is drafting a bill for the upcoming session that would cap dispensaries at existing numbers for two years.

Kate Cholewa, head of the Montana Cannabis Industry Association, said at a hearing in June the draft had the support of the industry.

“It’s freezing the footprint on the ground. The way I see it, this legislature has a gas pedal, they have brake pedals. This draft is about just going easy on the gas,” said Cholewa

There are more than 400 licensed dispensaries in the state, according to the Montana Department of Revenue.

The draft bill would stop the state from processing any new dispensary licenses, but would allow existing licenses to exchange hands. The committee will hold a vote over advancing the draft at its August meeting.

