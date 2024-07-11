New evacuation orders issued for the Horse Gulch Fire NE of Canyon Ferry

The Horse Gulch Fire near Helena grew to over seven thousand acres Thursday. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff issued a new evacuation order around 5:15 p.m. for Jimtown Road and York Road up to Vigilante Campground.

Yesterday, the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff ordered evacuations of the Cave Gulch area, and from Cave Gulch to Magpie Gulch north of Canyon Ferry.

The Sheriff has also closed roads from Canyon Ferry Road to the Broadwater County Line. Evacuations have not been ordered for the area of the road closures, but Sara Rouse, incident public information officer with the Northern Rockies Coordination Center says residents who leave won’t be able to return.

"The Sheriff’s Department has said if folks do choose to leave their homes, they won’t be allowed re-entry."

When Rouse spoke to MTPR Thursday afternoon she said no homes or structures had been lost.

Rouse says hot, windy conditions are expected to continue through the weekend.

The Red Cross established a temporary evacuation center at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Helena.

The most current info is posted on the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.