© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic showing individuals reading a paper, listening to the radio, watching video, using a computer and using a phone.
Survey: How do you get your news and entertainment?
Tell us how you use the radio, along with social media, smartphones, tablets, streaming and the web to stay connected to entertainment, news and updates from MTPR and other sources. Whether you use all these things or none, your response is helpful.
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Firefighting plane crashes; Evacuation orders in Lewis & Clark County

Montana Public Radio
Published July 10, 2024 at 3:30 PM MDT
Updated July 10, 2024 at 4:13 PM MDT
Burned areas and smoke amid the trees on The Horse Gulch Fire in Lewis & Clark County on July 09, 2024.
Inciweb
Burned areas and smoke amid the trees on The Horse Gulch Fire in Lewis & Clark County on July 09, 2024.

The Lewis and Clark National Forest has confirmed to Montana Public Radio that a Single Engine Air Tanker working the 450 acre Horse Gulch Fire south of York crashed today. Forest Spokesperson Chiara Cipriano says the crash occurred a little after noon in the Hauser Lake area "right before the York Bridge." Details at this hour are scant, and condition of the pilot is unknown.

Additionally, the Sheriff's department has ordered evacuations in the Cave Gulch area, and pre-evacuation notices for the Horse Gulch area and due to the fire. Resident in the Horse Gulch area should be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice. More information will be added as it becomes available. The most current info is posted on the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

This post will be updated.

Fireline: Exploring what wildfire means for the West, our planet and our way of life
Fireline
Fireline probes the causes and consequences of the increasingly devastating wildfires burning in the U.S. It taps into the experience of firefighters, tribal land managers, climate scientists and more to understand how we got here and where we're going.
Tags
Montana News wildfire
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information