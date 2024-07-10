Firefighting plane crashes; Evacuation orders in Lewis & Clark County

The Lewis and Clark National Forest has confirmed to Montana Public Radio that a Single Engine Air Tanker working the 450 acre Horse Gulch Fire south of York crashed today. Forest Spokesperson Chiara Cipriano says the crash occurred a little after noon in the Hauser Lake area "right before the York Bridge." Details at this hour are scant, and condition of the pilot is unknown.

Additionally, the Sheriff's department has ordered evacuations in the Cave Gulch area, and pre-evacuation notices for the Horse Gulch area and due to the fire. Resident in the Horse Gulch area should be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice. More information will be added as it becomes available. The most current info is posted on the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

This post will be updated.