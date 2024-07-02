© 2024 MTPR
Montana VA names new director

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published July 2, 2024 at 5:13 PM MDT

The Montana VA has a new director. The appointment comes after the former director left the position over “operational concerns.”

Judy Hayman stepped down from the director position last year over concerns about her leadership. Members of Montana’s congressional delegation raised concerns about hiring practices and “medical malpractice.”

Duane Gill took over as interim director and is moving into the role permanently. Gill is a Navy veteran and previously held the director position for the VA system in Massachusetts.

He also held acting director positions in Kentucky and Colorado.

The Montana VA serves 49,000 enrolled vets.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
