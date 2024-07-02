Montana VA names new director

The Montana VA has a new director. The appointment comes after the former director left the position over “operational concerns.”

Judy Hayman stepped down from the director position last year over concerns about her leadership. Members of Montana’s congressional delegation raised concerns about hiring practices and “medical malpractice.”

Duane Gill took over as interim director and is moving into the role permanently. Gill is a Navy veteran and previously held the director position for the VA system in Massachusetts.

He also held acting director positions in Kentucky and Colorado.

The Montana VA serves 49,000 enrolled vets.