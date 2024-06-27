Three Montana towns awarded $39 million for roadway improvements 

The federal government has awarded three Montana towns a total of $39 million to build roadways and make streets safer for drivers and pedestrians.

The grants are headed to Browning, East Helena and Belgrade to fund a variety of public works projects.

At a recent press conference announcing East Helena’s $10 million award, Jacob Kuntz with the Helena Area Habitat for Humanity said the funding will help lay the groundwork for the organization to add housing where it’s needed most.

“Our intention is to build a world-class community of missing middle housing,” Kuntz said.

Belgrade will receive $25 million to pay for roads to reduce congestion and create more efficient routes. Browning will receive nearly $4 million to make the town more walkable.

The grants are funded in part by the $1 trillion dollar infrastructure package Congress passed in 2021. Montana’s congressional delegation split along party lines on that package backed by Democrats. Republicans said it added too much to the national debt.

