© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Three Montana towns awarded $39 million for roadway improvements 

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published June 27, 2024 at 1:35 PM MDT
Graphic: Montana news from Montana Public Radio

The federal government has awarded three Montana towns a total of $39 million to build roadways and make streets safer for drivers and pedestrians.

The grants are headed to Browning, East Helena and Belgrade to fund a variety of public works projects.

At a recent press conference announcing East Helena’s $10 million award, Jacob Kuntz with the Helena Area Habitat for Humanity said the funding will help lay the groundwork for the organization to add housing where it’s needed most.

“Our intention is to build a world-class community of missing middle housing,” Kuntz said.

Belgrade will receive $25 million to pay for roads to reduce congestion and create more efficient routes. Browning will receive nearly $4 million to make the town more walkable.

The grants are funded in part by the $1 trillion dollar infrastructure package Congress passed in 2021. Montana’s congressional delegation split along party lines on that package backed by Democrats. Republicans said it added too much to the national debt.
Tags
Montana News Helena Area Habitat for HumanityJacob Kuntz
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information