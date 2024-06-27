© 2024 MTPR
Missoula nonprofit breaks ground on new home for families

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published June 27, 2024 at 12:08 PM MDT
Mountain Home Montana's new Missoula residence will be able to house up to 20 families. The nonprofit says its waiting list is typically around 30 families.
Austin Amestoy
/
MTPR
One of Montana’s only residential homes for young families broke ground on a big expansion in Missoula Wednesday

20-year-old mom Hannah Dashnaw-Wisherd knocked an impressive chunk of brick from an old fireplace mantle with the swing of a sledgehammer.

Just more than a year ago, Dashnaw-Wisherd said she was homeless and about to have her first child. That’s when a friend suggested she reach out to Mountain Home Montana. The nonprofit has provided services like childcare, housing and career support to young parents for 25 years.

Dashnaw-Wisherd moved into Mountain Home last year and said, at first, she was wary of the program.

“For me, living there, it was, literally– I just wanted a place to live. But, definitely, what I found was so much more,” Dashnaw-Wisherd said.

She said she found community, and the support she needed to get back on her feet.

Mountain Home founder Laura Snyder said stories like Dashnaw-Wisherd’s are common. She said the nonprofit’s existing campus has a waiting list of 30 people. Last year, Mountain Home announced a plan to purchase a former Missoula nursing home to add housing space for 20 more families.

Snyder said a fundraising drive for the facility raised nearly $8 million.

“It’s such a beautiful project and it’s a beautiful home,” Snyder said. “It serves so many people who need a home, and the fact that our community sees that and supports it is inspiring.”

Demolition work is underway ahead of a remodel, and Snyder said Mountain Home hopes to welcome new residents early next summer.
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
