© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke introduces bipartisan wildlife connectivity bill

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published June 26, 2024 at 1:53 PM MDT
A young grizzly is observed on a game camera entering a tunnel to cross under Highway 93. CSKT wildlife managers have documented dozens of crossings at this tunnel since it was completed in 2009.
Courtesy: CSKT Wildlife Division
A young grizzly is observed on a game camera entering a tunnel to cross under Highway 93. CSKT wildlife managers have documented dozens of crossings at this tunnel since it was completed in 2009.

A Montana congressman introduced a bill to help fund efforts to help wildlife safely move across landscapes.

The Wildlife Movement Through Partnerships Act is sponsored by Montana Republican Congressman Ryan Zinke, along with Democratic Virginia Congressman Don Beyer.

The bill would fund ongoing efforts by state, federal and tribal agencies to reduce wildlife collisions, and help connect isolated patches of open lands. It would help fund existing projects like building wildlife crossings, habitat restoration efforts, and research into preserving migration routes.

In Montana, a study from the Center for Large Landscape Conservation found above average collision rates for animals like deer, elk, and grizzlies attempting to cross Highway 191. Wildlife crossings like overpasses and culverts have been shown to reduce mortalities by as much as 96%.
Tags
Montana News Ryan ZinkeCenter for Large Landscape Conservation
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information