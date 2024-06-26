Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke introduces bipartisan wildlife connectivity bill

A Montana congressman introduced a bill to help fund efforts to help wildlife safely move across landscapes.

The Wildlife Movement Through Partnerships Act is sponsored by Montana Republican Congressman Ryan Zinke, along with Democratic Virginia Congressman Don Beyer.

The bill would fund ongoing efforts by state, federal and tribal agencies to reduce wildlife collisions, and help connect isolated patches of open lands. It would help fund existing projects like building wildlife crossings, habitat restoration efforts, and research into preserving migration routes.

In Montana, a study from the Center for Large Landscape Conservation found above average collision rates for animals like deer, elk, and grizzlies attempting to cross Highway 191. Wildlife crossings like overpasses and culverts have been shown to reduce mortalities by as much as 96%.