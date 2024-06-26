Missoula prepares for runners as marathon weekend approaches 

Thousands of runners and walkers will take to Missoula’s streets this weekend for the largest local event of the year.

Missoula Marathon organizers say they’re rapidly closing in on sellout numbers for this weekend.

Race Director Trisha Drobeck said more than 6,100 people have registered so far.

“I do expect that to grow. That is definitely the highest post-COVID. We’ve been steadily adding about a thousand participants since we came back in 2022. It’s higher than 2019 and 2018,” Drobeck said.

Roughly half the participants are from out of state.

Runners representing all 50 states and five countries are joining in the Missoula Marathon’s extensive roster of events. Those include everything from Friday evening’s Beer Run and live DJs at Caras Park to Saturday’s 5K and 1.2-mile Kids Marathon, to Sunday’s main event.

Drobeck encouraged Missoulians to cheer on the athletes when possible. Those who can’t and need to navigate around town are urged to familiarize themselves with the routes and plan ahead to arrive at their destination on time.

This weekend’s full roster of events and routes can be found at missoulamarathon.org.