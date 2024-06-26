Children are at greater risk of heat-related illness

Temperatures over the past two weeks have jumped 30-plus degrees in some areas of the state, putting people at risk of heat-related illness.

Even though Montana regularly hits 80-plus degrees every summer, a large temperature swing doesn’t give the body time to adapt, leading to more heat-related illnesses.

According tofederal data, the number of visits to emergency departments for heat-related illness in Montana and five other western states shot up from 16 on June 18 to 406 visits on Saturday.

Heat can be particularly dangerous for kids, who may not remember to drink enough water or take breaks. Dr. Mike Patrick is a pediatrician with Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“Especially teenagers will be out playing and get so hot that they pass out,” Patrick said.

Research shows that children’s bodies take longer to acclimatize to hotter weather compared to adults. That means they won’t produce sweat as quickly and are more prone to dehydration because a larger percentage of their body weight is water. Young children’s core body temperature can also rise faster than teenagers and adults.

Experts say parents should make sure to slowly increase physical activity during hot weather, make sure kids are drinking plenty of water and other fluids. Parents also need to look out for signs of heat-related illness.

Symptoms range from nausea and headaches to vomiting or passing out.