The federal government is recruiting for Montana climate change jobs

Applications are open for federal jobs that address climate change. The Biden Administration’s Climate Corps is modeled after the country’s 1933 Civilian Conservation Corps. It hires young people in career fields associated with renewable energy, conservation and climate resilience.

Earlier this spring, President Biden launched the program’s first round of jobs. This includes nine temporary positions in Bozeman, Butte and Helena.

The positions include; agricultural education, recycling and groundwater programs, noxious weed management, habitat restoration, and organic nursery work.

The jobs are available to people 17-30 years old, or 35 if a veteran. Pay rates range from $13 to $14 per hour.

National polling suggests Biden faces criticism of his administration’s approach to climate change.