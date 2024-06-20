© 2024 MTPR
The federal government is recruiting for Montana climate change jobs

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published June 20, 2024 at 8:54 AM MDT

Applications are open for federal jobs that address climate change. The Biden Administration’s Climate Corps is modeled after the country’s 1933 Civilian Conservation Corps. It hires young people in career fields associated with renewable energy, conservation and climate resilience.

Earlier this spring, President Biden launched the program’s first round of jobs. This includes nine temporary positions in Bozeman, Butte and Helena.

The positions include; agricultural education, recycling and groundwater programs, noxious weed management, habitat restoration, and organic nursery work.

The jobs are available to people 17-30 years old, or 35 if a veteran. Pay rates range from $13 to $14 per hour.

National polling suggests Biden faces criticism of his administration’s approach to climate change.
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

