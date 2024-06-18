'The Wide Open' podcast: Coming August 1

In southwest Montana, the heart of grizzly country, awe and anger collide over one species that's come back from the brink.

Attitudes towards grizzlies are one sign of how attempts to save wildlife from extinction united and then split the country. The Endangered Species Act went from a nearly completely bipartisan idea, to one of the most controversial pieces of legislation on the books.

The first season of our new podcast "The Wide Open" is about how we got here and how we find a path forward in an era of mass extinction.

From tiny fish in Tennessee, to owls in the desert southwest, we'll dig into stories of species protection all over the country, along with the human dramas they spurred. Ultimately, we'll explore what these stories tell us about living with wildlife and living with each other.

Listen to Season One: Threatened, starting August 1, 2024. Subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts.