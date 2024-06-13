© 2024 MTPR
Health officials warn against Diamond Shruumz products after 10 hospitalizations

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published June 13, 2024 at 6:32 PM MDT

Montana health officials advise people to throw out any products from Diamond Shruumz.

The company markets chocolates, bars and gummies that include mushrooms such as lion's mane, which are legal and typically used in cooking.

Diamond Shruumz claims on its website that its products produce psychedelic effects, but contain no THC or psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says 10 hospitalizations nationwide have been linked to the products. According to federal health officials, some patients were admitted to ICUs and put on ventilators. The cause of the illness associated with the Diamond Shruumz products is unclear.

The Montana State Health Department says it’s investigating one potential case related to the company’s products.

The company could not be reached for comment by deadline.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
