Health officials warn against Diamond Shruumz products after 10 hospitalizations

Montana health officials advise people to throw out any products from Diamond Shruumz.

The company markets chocolates, bars and gummies that include mushrooms such as lion's mane, which are legal and typically used in cooking.

Diamond Shruumz claims on its website that its products produce psychedelic effects, but contain no THC or psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says 10 hospitalizations nationwide have been linked to the products. According to federal health officials, some patients were admitted to ICUs and put on ventilators. The cause of the illness associated with the Diamond Shruumz products is unclear.

The Montana State Health Department says it’s investigating one potential case related to the company’s products.

The company could not be reached for comment by deadline.

