New leadership for state environmental and transportation agencies

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published June 7, 2024 at 10:17 AM MDT
Sonja Nowakowski has been selected to run Montana's Department of Environmental Quality
1 of 2  — Nowakowski_headshot.jpg
Sonia Nowakowski has been selected to run Montana's Department of Environmental Quality
MT DEQ
Chris Dorrington is leaving as DEQ Director, and going to the Montana Department of Transportation
2 of 2  — Dorrington_headshot.png
Chris Dorrington is leaving as DEQ Director, and going to the Montana Department of Transportation

Montana’s Departments of Environmental Quality and Transportation will be under new leadership starting July 1.

Governor Greg Gianforte announced today (Thursday) that he has appointed DEQ’s Director Chris Dorrington to run the Department of Transportation. That agency’s current director, Mack Long, announced his retirement this spring.

Dorrington has been the head of Montana’s environmental regulatory agency since Gianforte appointed him in 2021. Dorrington has led efforts to review and update Montana’s Environmental Policy Act, and chaired the governor’s housing task force.

Sonja Nowakowski, DEQ’s Division Administrator for Air, Energy and Mining, will fill Dorrington’s position as DEQ Director. Nowakowski has been with the agency since 2021, and worked as a policy analyst for the nonpartisan Legislative Services Division for 15 years before that. Nowakowski’s replacement has not been named.

Dorrington will exit DEQ before the Supreme Court hears oral arguments in the youth-led climate case Held versus Montana. Both he and Nowakowski were called as witnesses for the state during the case’s two-week trial last summer, where a district court found that the state’s fossil fuel friendly policies had violated the plaintiffs’ right to a healthy environment.
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
