State working group debates over how to assess greenhouse gas emissions
In August, a district court ruled DEQ must factor in climate impacts and greenhouse gas emissions while evaluating projects under the Montana Environmental Policy Act, or MEPA. The ruling came from the youth-led climate case Held v. Montana.
A working group tasked with reworking MEPA has published draft recommendations. But members disagree over how to conduct climate analyses.
Gordon Criswell from Talen Energy which operates Colstrip says agencies should only analyze a project’s direct greenhouse gas emissions.
"I believe indirect effects are difficult to quantify and are likely to result in double counting of emissions."
Other members say the group's recommendations don’t fairly balance the economic benefits of a proposed project with its contributions to climate change.
Anne Hedges, with the Montana Environmental Information Center, criticized Criswell’s argument.
"We believe that the full suite of emissions need to be accounted for. The idea that some people have mentioned, that we should only be looking at the direct emissions from diesel trucks traveling on a coal mine, when in fact all that coal has no other purpose other than to be burned, means that you are missing the majority of the impacts."
The Supreme Court in July will hear the state’s appeal of the Held case.
The Court’s ruling, and the 2025 legislative session could impact the suggestions the working group puts forward.
The working group will meet on June 27 to discuss its final recommendations.
-
Montana Supreme Court schedules oral arguments in youth-led climate case Held v. Montana
-
The Montana Supreme Court has heard opening arguments in a case that asks if state regulators should consider climate change in their decisions. The case centers on the permitting of a methane-fired power plant.
-
A working group tasked with reviewing and updating Montana’s Environmental Policy Act is beginning to draft recommendations.
-
Mining and coal interests signal opposition to landmark climate ruling. A handful of Montana non-profits will share millions of dollars of state money in support of homeless and emergency shelters.
-
The state of Montana has filed its appeal to the Supreme Court over a youth-led climate case.
-
A state working group tasked with recommending changes to Montana’s environmental regulations held its first meeting Monday.
-
State environmental regulators must consider climate change as part of their permitting decisions for now. The Montana Supreme Court announced that order this week while they await a full argument in a youth-led climate lawsuit.
-
Every three years Montana’s largest electric utility tells the public how it’s planning to meet energy demands, which is going on now. And it follows a major court ruling that found the state’s energy policy is contributing to climate change. MTPR’s Austin Amestoy sat down with reporter Ellis Juhlin to break down where NorthWestern’s plan fits into the new legal landscape.