© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Montana Republicans calls for special state legislative session - for the third time

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published May 10, 2024 at 12:49 PM MDT
Jackie Yamanaka

A group of hardline Republicans is calling for a special legislative session – the third request for a gathering of state lawmakers in two days.

The latest call is for a session focused on election security. The 21 Republican lawmakers that make up the Montana Freedom Caucus signed onto the request to convene the Legislature. They say their goal is to place a constitutional initiative on the 2024 ballot that would stipulate that only verified Montana citizens can vote in any election. That’s already law in Montana, but not spelled out in the state’s bill of rights.

A majority of lawmakers must agree to convene a special session. Once in Helena, two-thirds of the Legislature would have to vote in favor of the initiative for it to advance to the ballot. Two other groups of Republicans called for special sessions earlier this week with goals to make judicial elections partisan, allocate marijuana tax revenue and regulate illegal immigration in Montana. The Secretary of State has five days to send out the poll to lawmakers, who have one month to return their answers.
Montana News
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information