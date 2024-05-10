Montana Republicans calls for special state legislative session - for the third time

A group of hardline Republicans is calling for a special legislative session – the third request for a gathering of state lawmakers in two days.

The latest call is for a session focused on election security. The 21 Republican lawmakers that make up the Montana Freedom Caucus signed onto the request to convene the Legislature. They say their goal is to place a constitutional initiative on the 2024 ballot that would stipulate that only verified Montana citizens can vote in any election. That’s already law in Montana, but not spelled out in the state’s bill of rights.

A majority of lawmakers must agree to convene a special session. Once in Helena, two-thirds of the Legislature would have to vote in favor of the initiative for it to advance to the ballot. Two other groups of Republicans called for special sessions earlier this week with goals to make judicial elections partisan, allocate marijuana tax revenue and regulate illegal immigration in Montana. The Secretary of State has five days to send out the poll to lawmakers, who have one month to return their answers.

