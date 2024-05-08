Montana Republicans call for special sessions on judiciary and immigration

Two different groups of Montana Republicans are calling for special legislative sessions. One group wants to work on legislation related to the judiciary amid an ongoing conflict and the other wants to address illegal immigration.

Montana Republicans leaders signed a letter Tuesday calling for the state to regulate entry into Montana, citing concerns about illegal immigration and the southern border.

GOP leadership also wants to use a special session to appropriate tax revenue from marijuana sales after a bill doing so was vetoed last year.

In the other effort announced this week, a group of hardline state Republicans are asking for a special session with hopes of passing legislation that would make judicial elections partisan, a similar proposal opposed by the Montana bar and trial lawyers associations failed to advance last legislative session.

Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen has five days to relay both polls for special sessions to all 150 Montana lawmakers, who have one month to respond.