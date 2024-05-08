© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Montana Republicans call for special sessions on judiciary and immigration

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published May 8, 2024 at 8:32 AM MDT
Montana Capitol, Helena, MT.
William Marcus
/
Montana Public Radio
Montana Capitol, Helena, MT.

Two different groups of Montana Republicans are calling for special legislative sessions. One group wants to work on legislation related to the judiciary amid an ongoing conflict and the other wants to address illegal immigration.

Montana Republicans leaders signed a letter Tuesday calling for the state to regulate entry into Montana, citing concerns about illegal immigration and the southern border.

GOP leadership also wants to use a special session to appropriate tax revenue from marijuana sales after a bill doing so was vetoed last year.

In the other effort announced this week, a group of hardline state Republicans are asking for a special session with hopes of passing legislation that would make judicial elections partisan, a similar proposal opposed by the Montana bar and trial lawyers associations failed to advance last legislative session.

Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen has five days to relay both polls for special sessions to all 150 Montana lawmakers, who have one month to respond.
Tags
Montana News Christi JacobsenMontana PoliticsMontana Republican Party
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information