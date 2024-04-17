Public comment opens for proposed conservation easement in the Flathead

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is proposing that nearly 33,000 acres of private timberland in the Flathead be placed under a conservation easement.

The agency announced Tuesday it’s seeking public comment on a draft environmental assessment for the project.

The land is located in the Salish and Cabinet mountains between Kalispell and Libby.

FWP said it provides habitat for threatened species like Canada lynx and wolverines and is a “key connectivity corridor” for grizzlies traveling between recovery zones.

If the easement is approved, property owner Green Diamond Resource Company could continue to harvest timber and the public would have permanent, free access.

Members of the public can view the proposal and submit comments online until May 15.