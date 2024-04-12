© 2024 MTPR
Environment
Manufacturing business plans for private nuclear reactor in Butte

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published April 12, 2024 at 7:41 AM MDT
A mining headframe in Uptown Butte, Montana with the city in view in the background.
Mike Albans
/
Montana Public Radio
A mining headframe in Uptown Butte, Montana with the city in view in the background.

A private nuclear power plant could come to Butte within two years. The company behind the plan said it has federal approval and backing from local government.

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners at a recent meeting were enthusiastic about the nuclear energy proposal from XGen Holdings and the manufacturing jobs it could bring.

Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher told commissioners he’d been working with the company for several months on the project and said the state was also aware of it.

“This is real. This is an opportunity for Butte-Silver Bow. It’s something I think I can stand behind and I can support,” Gallagher said.

XGen Holdings President Christian Barlow said he intends to purchase 160 acres of land west of Butte to headquarter his company and its manufacturing plants.

He said he already has approval from the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission and agreement from Westinghouse Electric Corporation to build a small, modular nuclear reactor to power his operation.

The new plants would build products used in night-vision goggles and air filtration.

Barlow also told commissioners that because the modular nuclear reactors are mobile and air-cooled, the county would not have to “deal with” waste.

Barlow said he intends to have the first reactors online by January 2026. State lawmakers in 2021 repealed a policy that required any proposal for nuclear power to go before voters.
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
Austin Amestoy
