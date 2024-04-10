© 2024 MTPR
Sheehy says he lied about the origin of a bullet wound in his arm

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published April 10, 2024 at 11:56 AM MDT
Tim Sheehy is running to replace Jon Tester in Montana’s U.S. Senate race.
Tim Sheehy
Tim Sheehy is running to replace Jon Tester in Montana’s U.S. Senate race.

The presumed Republican frontrunner in Montana’s U.S. Senate race told the Washington Post he lied to a national park ranger about the origin of a bullet wound in his arm.

The Post reported that Tim Sheehy was fined in 2015 for discharging a gun in Glacier National Park after a Kalispell hospital reported Sheehy’s gunshot wound to law enforcement. According to the fine, Sheehy told the responding ranger that his Colt .45 revolver had accidentally fallen in the park and discharged, lodging a bullet in Sheehy’s right forearm.

Sheehy told the Post he had actually sustained the injury while in Afghanistan as a Navy Seal in 2012. But he said he never reported it, fearing it may have come from friendly fire.

Sheehy said he lied about its origin in fear the hospital or the ranger would report the gunshot wound to the U.S. Navy, sparking an investigation into his platoon.

Sheehy is favored to win the GOP primary and face incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
