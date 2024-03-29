With demand expected to double, Missoula airport updates long-term plan

Missoula airport officials expect demand to nearly double over the next two decades. That forecast is part of an update to the airport’s long-term plan to meet projected passenger needs.

Airport officials’ projections suggest Missoula could serve 1.5 million passengers annually by 2044, driven by factors including increasing population.

Airport Director Brian Ellestad described the planning process to handle projected growth at a press conference this week.

“Our best guess for the future, trying to reserve space as we need it. We say it’s 20 years, but really it’s looking at 50 or more years and we want to make sure we reserve space as the terminal grows,” Ellestad said.

Major expansion work is already underway at Missoula’s airport. Some proposals for handling future growth include runway reconfiguration, finding additional space for aircraft and adding additional gates and parking for the public. Planners are also considering making more room for local businesses within the airport terminal.

Airport officials said local tax dollars are not used for these improvements and they will seek federal grants. Consultants on the airport's long-term plan are expected to hold a public meeting later this year with updated details.

The airport’s existing master plan was completed in 2008.