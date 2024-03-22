© 2024 MTPR
Briefs: Idaho blocks wolf trapping in grizzly habitat; Graduation rates stay steady

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin,
Austin Amestoy
Published March 22, 2024 at 8:21 PM MDT
Gray wolf.
iStock
Gray Wolf

Idaho federal court blocks wolf trapping in grizzly bear habitat.
Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin

A federal court in Idaho has blocked wolf trapping in grizzly bear habitat. This latest ruling follows a similar decision made in Montana.

The decision bans all wolf trapping and snaring across the Idaho panhandle from early spring to late fall when grizzlies are active during the non-denning period.

Trapping will still be allowed during the months of the year when bears are in hibernation.

The court ruled 2021 changes loosening wolf trapping regulations increased the potential for grizzlies to be caught in wolf traps.

Grizzly bears in the lower 48 are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act. Last fall, a federal district court in Montana shortened the wolf hunting and trapping season by two months to protect grizzlies.

Some populations of grizzlies could be placed under state management if the federal government delists the bears.

Statewide high school graduation rates held steady last school year, new data show.
Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy

Statewide high school graduation rates held steady last school year. That’s according to new data from the Montana Office of Public Instruction.

The overall graduation rate has held steady between 85 and 87% since 2019. But, the graduation rate for Native American students fell by more than two percentage points last year to 66%.

The rate of Native American students who dropped out of school improved to 9%, but that’s still more than twice the statewide dropout rate.
Montana News Endangered Species ActEnvironmentMontana Office of Public InstructionEducation
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

